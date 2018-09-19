Osun ADP Guber Aspirant Promises to Complete Road Projects

Yinka Kolawole Osogbo

Action Democratic Party (ADP) candidate in Saturday’s Osun governorship poll, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, has promised to complete all road projects initiated by the present administration in the state,.

Addressing supporters at a rally at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, Adeoti said he would also dialogue with the federal government regarding the slow pace of work on Osogbo/Ilobu/Ogbomoso road, Osogbo/Ila Odo road, as well as Osogbo/Ilesa road.

He also promised to embark on construction of more roads across the state and ensure that full compensations were paid to all those that lost properties to the construction of roads embarked upon by the Governor Raid Aregbesola administration .

As part of measures to stimulate the economy, Adeoti also said Orisumbare Market would be rebuilt to meet the needs of the people and also complete the abandoned Dagbolu Regional Market.

According to Adeoti, the popular Ajegunle Spare Parts Markets would be developed, adding that vital decisions have been reached with traders on how to expand the scope of business in the market have been worked out.

The ADP governorship aspirant further averred: “Our government will take care of the interests of the non indigenes in the state. We will make the state comfortable for them to live in. Women will also play prominent roles in our government.

Addressing the rally, running mate to ADP governorship candidate, Prof. Adeolu Durotoye, berated those campaigning for continuity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state.

According to him, whoever is pushing for continuity of the incumbent government, is advocating for continuity of hunger, half salary, suffering and capital flight and asked them to ensure that harsh economic condition current administration has put the state is brought to an end on Saturday.

He appealed to the electorate to disregard insinuations that ADP candidate, Alhaji Adeoti would return to APC, saying the real progressive elements in both APC and PDP have since regrouped under the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

On the protracted issue of LAUTECH, Durotoye said an ADP government would resolve the ownership crisis bedevilling the institution within one month of getting to power.

He said: “”We will reverse same uniform policy introduced by the present administration. Clothing material sellers, fashion designers would have job to do, working on uniforms for our students.”