CUPP Raises the Alarm over APC’s Fresh Plot to Attack N’Assembly Leadership

• Ruling party alleges attempt to prevent lawmakers from reconvening

Adedayo Akinwale and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the federal government to attack the leadership of the National Assembly next week.

This is coming as the ruling party has described the alarm raised by the Coalition of United Political Parties over plans to attack National Assembly as nothing but an excuse to forestall the reconvening of the legislative chambers.

In a statement issued yesterday by CUPP’s national spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, the group alleged that the latest dastardly act by the anti-democratic forces of the APC included the surreptitious filing of a suit and seeking out a compromised judge who will in controversial circumstances grant an exparte application, directing that one third of the Senators/House members can demand to open either Chambers of the National Assembly.

According to him, “CUPP has uncovered yet another plot by the outgoing APC-led federal government to yet endanger our democracy and push our country closer to the edge of the cliff preparatory to finally pushing it over for total destruction.”

Ugochinyere noted that this kind of desperation by APC and the Presidency could only be likened to the last kicks of a dying horse, which usually give it the hope that it will salvage the head which is already off.

“CUPP have been informed that the plot also includes the Police inviting the leadership of the National Assembly just before the controversial ruling and their subsequent detention with a black market injunction from a magistrate Court thereby paving way for the unlawful and violent change of the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives.

“Some of the security agencies will provide security cover for the coup plotters, while a section of the media has been co-opted to churn out news and justification for such evil plots,” Ugochinyere explained.

Ugochinyere stressed that the ship of the APC is fast sinking and is obviously beyond redemption, adding that Nigerians are now convinced that that the APC was a mistake made in 2015 and have also resolved that the mistake will be corrected in 2019.

Meanwhile, APC has described the alarm raised by the Coalition of United Political Parties over plans to attack National Assembly as nothing but an excuse to forestall the reconvening of the legislative chambers.

In statement issued by the acting Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabene, thr ruling party said that it considered the new the allegations by the sponsored Coalition “as a last-ditch attempt by the National Assembly leadership of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to prevent the reconvening of the National Assembly.”

The ruling party said that such crude practices are rejected templates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which the so-called Coalition represents and are definitely alien to the APC-led administration.