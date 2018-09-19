APC Begins Screening of Aspirants Thursday

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it would commence screening of aspirants seeking its ticket for the 2019 general elections Thursday.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, the party said that screening for presidential aspirant, governorship, Senate and House of Representatives will take place in Abuja.

The statement said that the screening of aspirants for the State House of Assembly will be conducted at the various state capitals.

The screening will end on Saturday.

According to the APC statement, two venues, Transcorp Hilton and Sheraton Hotels have been chosen for the exercise.