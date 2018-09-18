Umeh Seeks APGA Return Ticket

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Victor Umeh has expressed confidence that he will be reelected.

Umeh served as National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) before winning the senatorial election to represent Anambra Central Senatorial District in the senate.

Speaking with journalists after picking his nomination form at the party’s headquarters in Abuja Umeh said that from every indication, Nigerians and his constituents are satisfied with his performance in the senate.

“I have barely spent seven months at the Senate before the recess and within that period, I am sure Nigerians and the people of Anambra Central Senatorial District are satisfied with my performance,” he said.

Umeh who dismissed the suggestion that he may be up against a stiff opposition with the entry into the race by a former governor and serving Minister of Health, Senator Chris Ngige, added that APGA will make a clean sweep of all the senatorial seats in Anambra in the 2019 elections.

He said that during his short stay in the senate, he was very visible, “having contributed robustly to debates at the senate and I have been able to sponsor some bills and motions.”

Umeh particularly mentioned his motion on the incarceration of underage kids in prisons with adult images, which has won him an award.

“I won my election into the Senate in January 13 after a long, annoying litigation and and after just seven months, I am here again to seek reelection,” he said.

Umeh said he was happy that the will of the Anambra Central senatorial district was restored by his victory on January 13, adding that as a mark of solidarity, 11 of his friends and supporters raised N5 million to purchase the nomination form for him.

He assured the constituents that the next four years go down in history as a landmark era of quality representation.

Umeh promised that he will continue to give bold and courageous representation at the National Assembly when the people renew his mandate.