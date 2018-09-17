Rotary Targets N20m Rural Development Projects

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The Rotary Club of Abuja, Wuse District, has unveiled plans to implement rural development projects in the satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Among the development projects being undertaken by Rotary Club are improvement on schools infrastructure, water and sanitation and economic empowerment of rural poor.

Speaking in an interview with THISDAY at a fund raising and award presentation in Abuja, the Chairman of Planning Committee, Rotary Club of Wuse-Central, Rotarian Uche Okwuonye, said the club is looking forward to implementing projects in and around the FCT to the tune of N20 million this year.

“We know that there are many challenges facing the government and that is why we have decided to intervene in our little ways to bring succour to the people.

“Some sections of our communities did not know the importance of what we are doing. Take for instance, we have spent so much on the treatment and eradication of polio partnering with the Bill Gate Foundation,” he said.

Okwuonye listed some of the projects billed for 2018/2019 to include, construction of three classroom blocks, expansion sanitary facilities in some public schools in Kubwa, Gwarinpa in the FCT, establishment of standard community library, provision of computer desktops and electricity generating sets to support learning in public schools.

Okwuonye also spoke about the wrong perception some members of the society have about Rotary, that it is an association of the rich and influential, adding that the objective of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service to humanity.