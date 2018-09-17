Military to Provide Support for 2019 Elections, Says Ibas

• NAF acquires 18 aircraft, recruits 7,244 personnel

By Kingsley Nwezeh



As it battles insurgency in the northeast, military authorities said weekend, it would provide support for the federal government to ensure a successful conduct of the 2019 general elections.

This is coming as the Nigerian Air Force said it had acquired 18 aircraft in the past three years even as it recruited 7,244 personnel in a bid to reposition the force.

Speaking in Abuja at the Third Quarter Route March of the Nigerian Navy held at the Mogadishu Military Cantonment, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibot Ekwe Ibas, said the armed forces would provide all necessary support in terms of “movement of materials and background protection.

The naval chief, who spoke through the Director of Administration, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Jatau Luka, said the Navy would continue to perform its role with other security agencies to improve national security.

“As it is enshrined in the constitution, we provide support for every administration to succeed.

“In this era of democracy, Nigerian Navy is giving all the support for the election especially with regards to movement of materials and providing background protection for those who will be engaged in the election”, he said.

On the march that was conducted between Mogadishu Cantonment and Niger Barracks, the naval boss said the navy placed high premium on physical fitness in order to step up its contributions to national security operations.

On the purchase of aircraft by the airforce, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the new aircraft were expected to boost its operations.

A statement issued by Airforce Spokesman, Air Commodore, Ibikunle Daramola, said the “need for the right equipment was gradually being met with the gracious support of the Federal Government through the acquisition of 18 brand new aircraft as well as the provision of resources and logistics support that facilitated the reactivation of 13 other aircraft, with another two expected to come on stream soon”

“Similarly, the quest for the right manpower disposition necessitated an increase in recruitment, which has led to the enlistment of 7,244 airmen/airwomen and commissioning of 400 Direct Short Service Commissioned officers in the last 3 years to meet the manpower needs of the new structure and populate the new units created to adequately respond to security challenges in the country.”