16 Girls Missing as Armed Robbers Invade Secondary School in Anambra

• Rumour’s false, says school management

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



No fewer than 16 female secondary school students have been alleged to be missing, after armed robbers broke into the dormitory of Demonstration Secondary School, Eziagu, Anambra State last Saturday night.

Rumours of the missing girls spread across the state as the invasion by the hoodlums was said to have caused commotion in hostel, causing students to scamper for safety, after which about 16 of the girls were said to have gone missing.

A source who identified himself as a native of Umunze told THISDAY that, “We woke up to the news of the invasion, and from what we were told, 16 girls cannot be accounted for after they ran away as a result of fear.”

But reacting swiftly to the rumour, the management of Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Anambra State, which manages Demonstration Secondary School, denied that any of the girls was missing as a result of the invasion.

A press statement by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Sam Otti, described the rumours as outright falsehood.

He however, confirmed that the school was invaded by some hoodlums, whose intent was to steal beverages from students of the college, but were quickly confronted, causing confusion in the hostel.

The statement reads in parts: “The attention of the management has been drawn to a widespread rumour of 16 female students missing from her secondary school arm, Demonstration Secondary School, Eziagu, following a burglary incident on Saturday night.

“The Management was alerted of an unfortunate incident where some hoodlums scaled the tall perimeter fence into the school premises and made their way into the hostels purposely to steal students’ beverages.

“The hoodlums were confronted by a porter and other staff on duty, who alerted the College Security. The porter was injured in the process and is currently receiving treatment in an hospital.

“The commotion from the students in their hostels and efforts of the security men on duty forced the miscreants to escape from the scene.”

It further stated that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Umunze, police division and the monarch of the community have been alerted of the unfortunate incident, and the management of the institution has visited the school and ordered the College Chief Security Officer to reinforce security within the school premises, while more security officers have been deployed to the school for round-the-clock patrol.

“Management reassures the students and their parents of high safety standard of the school, while assuring them that they will work closely with all the relevant security agencies to unmask the identities of these hoodlums and bring them to book.”

The institution also appealed to social media commentators to demonstrate responsibility in their reportage and ensure that the public get only the true version of events