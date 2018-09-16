Osun Guber: PDP Charges Buhari to Unfreeze Adeleke’s Account

Iyobosa Uwugiaren and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to unfreeze the private account of its Osun governorship candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, and those of his family members, including music star, David Adeleke (a.k.a Davido).

The opposition party also directed its members including state governors, officials at zonal and state chapters, national and states assembly members, all presidential and governorship aspirants as well as other stakeholders in the southwest zone, to commence movement into Osun state with their political machinery to campaign and support the PDP candidate.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday, the PDP described the freezing of the accounts as oppressive, tyrannical, provocative and a direct recipe for crisis in the state, given that the people of Osun are behind Adeleke ahead of the election.

The party, however, said the freezing of the Adelekes’ accounts by an agency of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government, a week to the governorship election, underscores the fact that APC is mortally afraid of our candidate and has been seeking ways to undermine his electoral fortunes.

The statement said:”Such savage attack on innocent citizens confirms the viciousness of the Buhari administration to use any means whatsoever to subjugate Nigerians and appropriate power to itself at all cost.

“Does it not smack of political brutality that Buhari approved the secret release of N16.6 billion to Osun APC to pay thugs to manhandle voters and rig the election, while his EFCC is unleashed to freeze the legitimate account of our candidate and his family not minding the collateral damage such would have on millions that benefit from the goodwill of the family?

“What Buhari and his APC do not understand is that theirs is a den of thieves and that the leaders of the APC are frittering the N16 billion away.”

The statement, therefore, called on the people of Osun state to collectively condemn this wickedness meted out on their son and members of his family and ensure that they use their votes to make a resounding statement against the APC by voting enmasse for Adeleke.