Clark and Police’s Worthy Example

In a move that could help to redeem the image of the Nigeria police, the inspector-general of the force, Ibrahim Idris, recently approved the dismissal of three of the four police officers, who invaded the Abuja residence of Chief Edwin Clark, an Ijaw national leader, and yet found nothing incriminating.

The officers were identified as David Dominic, an assistant superintendent of police, Godwin Musa, Sada Abubakar and Yabo Paul, all inspectors of police. Although the police had further apologised to the Ijaw leader while revealing the identities of the officers behind what Idris described as embarrassing, indeed, it was a commendable step by the police with clear message.

With this being the latest, it is trite to note that the police might have set some noteworthy examples in recent time, in moves that showed commitment to mending its old and unpleasant ways. This too is commendable and would serve as deterrence to other officers with such obnoxious tendencies.