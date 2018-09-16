APC Chieftain, Yabo, Defects to PDP, Backs Tambuwal’s Presidential Aspiration

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Dahiru Yusuf Yabo, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with thousands of his supporters, pledging to support Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s presidential aspiration.

Addressing supporters in Sokoto at the weekend, Yabo, who was a governorship candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2011, said he decided to join the PDP, following the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver his electoral promises to Nigerians.

He lamented that the APC national leadership had brought only hardship

and suffering to Nigerians rather than the change it promised to the

electorate.

Yabo maintained that despite working hard for Buhari’s election in 2015, the APC leadership failed to honour the merger agreement reached with former Sokoto State Governor Aliyu Wamakko with the defunct CPC members since 2015.

“My resolve to join the PDP is because of the failure of Buhari to deliver on the promises made to Nigerians especially in the area of provision of security.

“The ruling APC also failed to honour the merger agreement reached with Senator Aliyu Wamakko with defunct CPC members since 2015.

“We hereby resolved not to show any trust towards Senator Wamakko due

to his penchant for betraying his associates,” he stated.

He denied any move to contest for the PDP governorship ticket, saying there was no plan to do so.

Yabo to this end, pledged to mobilise people across the state in order to ensure the attainment of Tambuwal’s presidential aspiration in 2019.

“On behalf of APC members especially the defunct CPC executive members

and their supporters across the 23 local government areas, we hereby endorse the presidential aspiration of Governor Tambuwal.

“We also resolved to work hard to ensure Tambuwal’s success and the entire PDP candidates in the 2019 polls,” Yabo added.