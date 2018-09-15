The 2018 Power Nigeria exhibition and conference, will take place at Landmark Centre in Lagos from 25 to September 27, It is set to attract the entire power market value chain, from decision makers and business leaders to experts and trade professionals, who will gather to deliberate the latest trends and progression within the country’s electricity sector.

Nigeria has set ambitious goals to move away from its reliance on fossil fuel sources. The government wants to add 13GW of off-grid solar power by 2030, officials announced during COP21 in Paris. In the last 15 years, Nigeria has seen over USD4 billion worth of investments in power generation capacity.

Speaking ahead of the exhibition, Sheetij Taneja, Exhibition Manager at Informa’s Industrial Group, recognised the importance of bringing together the industry every year and the potential the power generation investments will have:

Taneja said: “It is this type of growth that drives our platform and allows us year after year to bring together a wide range of key stakeholders, from power manufacturers, suppliers, domestic wholesalers and distributors, to thousands of visitors from across Nigeria and neighboring countries, all with decision-making competence.

“The longevity of the event has allowed us to establish a distinct reputation with government, associations and ministries in the Nigerian power market. It also provides the perfect opportunity to attend free, educational CPD-credited sessions, improving your knowledge and skills.

“We once again have three days of packed conference topics through our ever-popular Power Nigeria Agenda, giving municipal, disco, financial, manufacturing, and solar leaders the chance to come together to discuss the nation’s electricity deficiencies and solutions. We have put a keen focus this year on renewables, solar, and how digitization of the industry is playing a big part in its evolution.”

According to a press statement by the organsers, Skipper Seil and Schneider Electric which are some of Power Nigeria’s longest standing exhibitors, will return once again to showcase their latest range of industry leading products to local suppliers.

The release added that Power Nigeria 2018 will also welcome Lucy Electric as a first-time exhibitor.

According to the Regional Marketing Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa for Lucy Electric, Connie Ochola, “Given the developments in the Nigerian power sector, we will have a range of products to demonstrate at the show to help utilities with enhanced network monitoring, automation and control.

“Last year, we launched our first 36kV ring main unit, the Aegis36, which meets the growing demand for a quality switchgear solution across this voltage supporting utilities in West Africa to connect more renewable energy to the grid.

“We will also be presenting our industry-leading Gridkey LV/MV monitoring system and associated analytics which enables customers to identify actionable information from the data on their network. We have launched a new graphical user interface for Gridkey too, unlocking greater network potential and making network data more accessible and easier for operators to quickly interpret.”

Over 3 days, the much-anticipated Power Nigeria Agenda will discuss topics such as minigrids, solar and the use of blockchain within the power sector, with day 3 hosted by Elsewedy Electric.

The conference will also feature industry experts including the new Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Prof. James Momoh, and the Director General of Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), Osita A. Aboloma.

Power Nigeria draws on the strengths of Informa Industrial Group’s geographical foothold in the Middle East and Africa through its partner events Electricx in Cairo, Middle East Electricity Saudi in Riyadh, and Middle East Electricity in Dubai, one of the world’s largest power exhibitions.