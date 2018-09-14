WAMZ Elects Emefiele as Chairman

James Emejo in Abuja

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was Thursday elected chairman of the West Africa Monetary Zone (WAMZ) at the ongoing sub-regional meeting hosted by Nigeria.

Shortly after the unanimous election, Emefiele, in his acceptance speech, averred that “a lot of work needs to be done especially in respect of the attainment of Economic Community Of West African State (ECOWAS) single currency by 2020.”

He further noted that all that was required to be done would be actualised towards the achievements of the objectives of the regional organisation.

While reiterating the country’s unflinching commitment towards the single currency project in the sub-region, the apex bank boss urged member-countries to work towards achieving the convergence criteria.

