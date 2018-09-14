NSWBN: NIMASA Not Responsible for Seafarers Detention

The Chairman of the National Seafarers Welfare Board of Nigeria (NSWBN), Kunle Folarin has exonerated the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) of the recent arrest and detention of seafarers.

Rather, he said NIMASA has been of immense support and assistance in ensuring that seafarers have a better living condition in line with international best practices.

Folarin, who led other members of the board on a courtesy visit to the management of NIMASA, said he thought it necessary to clear the air and exonerate NIMASA from the news making the rounds about the agency abandoning seafarers; rather he said the reverse is the case as the Agency has always ameliorated their plights.

According to him, “For the records, NIMASA has no obligation for detained seafarers; rather they have been assisting us, especially in the area of their welfare.”

Speaking further, he commended the agency for taking the centre stage in the Nigerian maritime sector by ensuring that Nigeria takes its rightful place in the comity of maritime nations.

He also called on other stakeholders in the sector and Nigerians as a whole to support the quest of President Muhammadu Buhari to bring about a change to the sector adding that it will in-turn affect the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

Folarin, who is also the Chairman of the Ports Consultative Council (PCC), used the opportunity to call for more support from the agency regarding the activities and well-being of the seafarers and pledged the unflinching support of the board to NIMASA in order to ensure that its mandates are fully realised.

On his part, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside stated that the importance of seaborne trade cannot be overemphasized as over 90 per cent of goods are transported through the sea.

Dakuku, who was represented by the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, NIMASA, Mr. Gambo Ahmed said that there would be no shipping activity without the seafarers, hence they are the bedrock to realising a robust maritime sector.

“For us in NIMASA, we are determined to ensure a better living condition for our seafarers as they are critical to the actualizing of our mandates. The welfare of the seafarer determines a lot about the growth of any economy and on our part as an Agency, we will continue to ensure their well-being is topmost on priority,” he said.

He further assured the delegation that the agency will continue to partner with them, noting that the overall goal is to realise a robust a virile economy.