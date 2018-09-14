Iseoluwa Live in Concert Holds September 30

After registering a very colourful first of its kind gospel music show in Nigeria and by extension, Africa, with its maiden concert in December last year, organisers of the Iseoluwa Live in Concert are set for the second edition slated for September 30.

The Iseoluwa Live in Concert, an annual music concert headlined by teen gospel star, Iseoluwa Abidemi, promises to be bigger this year.

Scheduled to take place at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Jesus Embassy Parish, VGC, Lekki,Lagos, the second edition of the Iseoluwa Live in Concert dubbed “Unbreakable”, will feature an array of top Nigerian gospel superstars.

Billed to perform at the much-anticipated concert are Tope Alabi, Mike Abdul of the Midnight Crew, Adeolu Omooba, Odunayo Aboderin and new kid sensation, Feranmi Sax.

Other notable singers to minister at the gospel gig are Chioma Jesus, Wole Oni, Femi Okunuga, Funmilade, and the fearless one Tim Godfrey.

Its debut last year was well attended as the young star Iseoluwa headlined the show at just 12, displaying talent rarely seen in kids of her age.

The teen star will perform all her songs including her latest, Rababa. Speaking about the upcoming event at the weekend, the star said: “We are the Bible the world will be reading come September 30.”