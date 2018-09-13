Ezekwesili Hints at Running against Buhari

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has hinted at challenging President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 general election.

Writing via her Twitter handle yesterday, Ezekwesili asked if it was already late to join the race for 2019.

A former vice-president of World Bank (African region), has been a strong critic of Buhari, and has at various times accused him of failing in his responsibilities.

She is currently spearheading a movement known as #RedCardMovement, aimed at “retiring old politicians.”

She recalled that Buhari declared to run for 2015 presidential election on October 8, 2014, adding: “It is not late.”

According to The Cable, the academic tweeted: “Let me even ask those of you that understand the electoral calendar. Is it already late to challenge all these OLD ORDER candidates of the Siamese-Twins of Bad Leadership &Governance Failure?

“I am starting to think that one should step up and send them PACKING for GOOD. I am beginning to think, why not?

“I am beginning to think, Let’s ALL ARISE and take on these old order candidates cos after all, a time comes when enough becomes really and truly enough.

“I believe like many of you that the #NewNigeriaOfOurDream is POSSIBLE. Let’s FIGHT FOR IT!

“I went in search of what time our current President declared a Run for 2015 Presidential Elections. Here is what I found: https://t.co/4dWZ68yuqM

“He declared on October 8, 2014. Folks, IT IS NOT LATE o. #LetsFightForIt.”