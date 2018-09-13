Zinox Group Targets $10bn Investment By 2021

Emma Okonji

The Zinox Group is targeting to hit $10 billion investment by 2021.

This is just as the Group’s CEO, Leo-Stan Ekeh is planning to retire and quit the establishment as chief executive officer by 2021.

The Zinox Group comprises Zinox Technologies; Technology Distribution (TD); Task Systems; ICT Brokers; ICT Connect; and Konga

A source who disclosed this to THISDAY, pointed out that going by Ekeh’s tone at the Zinox Group corporate retreat held in April, it was clear he would retire as Group CEO when he turns 65 in 2021.

According to the source who pleaded to remain anonnymous, Ekeh’s target is to achieve a tech group worth $10 billion in valuation by 2021.

The source pointed out that if the target is realised, Ekeh he intends to change the lives of his devoted employees by empowering the before he retires into full-time research in the technology and social work sectors.

“This is his ambition and I hope he realises this, especially considering the turbulent Nigerian economy. This was one of the reasons his group did not retrench any staff during the last economic recession, an unprecedented feat that is highly commendable in view of the gale of retrenchment that greeted the economic downturn,” the source disclosed.

Confirming the development, Corporate Communications Advisor, Zinox Group, Mr. Echika Ezuka disclosed that Ekeh’s decision to call time on his stellar career, was one that was taken after deep consideration, as it would afford him more time to focus on his other humanitarian interests

Ekeh, who was honoured by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary on October 1st 2002, for his sustained pioneering efforts in the area of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and as a model for modern Nigerian youths, has been consistent with several technology innovations in Nigeria and beyond.

In addition to pioneering desktop publishing and computer graphics in Nigeria with his first company – Task Systems Ltd,

Ekeh also pioneered the deployment of digital dispensing pumps in Nigeria in partnership with Elf Petroleum and Schlumberger, France through his company Stanoil. He launched the first ICT support company in Nigeria – ITEC Solutions Ltd, and also pioneered structured ICT Distribution in West Africa with the launch of Technology Distributions Ltd, which has remained the biggest distributors of ICT devices in the West African sub-region.

Renowned for his disruptive business mindset and unerring eye for detail, Ekeh equally enjoys the status of manufacturing the first local and internationally certified computer brand in sub-Saharan Africa through Zinox Technologies Ltd., manufacturers of Zinox brand of computers and digital devices.

Ekeh is credited with the biometric digital revolution in Nigeria, having delivered the INEC Voters’ registration in 2006 when foreign contractors could not deliver after months of promises. He again supervised the biggest single ICT digital rollout in Africa with INEC in 2010 as well as the largest single e-Library and wireless cloud rollout project on the continent through one of his companies – Zinox Technologies Ltd.