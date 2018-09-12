LASEMA Receives Award of Recognition

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has been identified and recognised as the most improved Emergency Response Agency in Nigeria, for its effective response to emergency interventions.

According to the LASEMA spokesperson, Kehinde Adebayo, the agency was decorated with the award at the 2018 Nigerian Risk Awards and Summit held at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the event organised by Conrad Clark Nig. Ltd, the founder, Mr. Joachim Adenusi, acknowledged the contribution of LASEMA to the entrenchment of public safety as well as reducing disaster risk in the state.

He further noted that the objective of this year’s summit and award was to create the perfect vehicle for Nigerian professionals both in the private and public sectors to discuss practical approaches to addressing key challenges of governances, nation building, security, political risk, offer possible solutions and to present awards to individuals and organisations , who have contributed to effective management of risk in the state.

The General Manager LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, in company of his management staff, received the award on behalf of the agency from the duo of Summit Chairman, Dr. Christopher Kolade (CON) and the special guest speaker, Mrs Funmi Olonisakin.

In accepting the award, he dedicated it to all emergency responders in the state, who go above and beyond to make sure Lagosians are safe.