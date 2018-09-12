iSON and Staxx Solutions Partner on Cyber Security for Mobile Device

iSON Technologies, a leading technology services provider in Africa has announced a strategic partnership with Staxx Solutions, a technology solutions provider with strong focus on mobile security. The partnership is aimed at providing customers with the best of breed in mobile device cyber security solutions.

The new partnership will serve 29 countries across Middle East and Africa and will augment both companies’ efforts to help businesses detect and block the growing number of cyber-attacks on mobile devices, while managing their communications. These selected regions are most vulnerable to cyber-attacks and through this partnership, iSON Technologies and Staxx Solutions have demonstrated a strong awareness of the environment for which they intend to dominate.

Mobile devices are now the standard computing platforms in all organizations. This new paradigm improves user productivity and effects fast and seamless communication among units and beyond. However, it also exposes data on the devices to theft, harassment and other channels of misuse that could signify danger. A single attack can result in a security breach, compromising an organization’s entire data, assets and brand.The strategic goal of this partnership is to help organizations mitigate these risks to their businesses.

Speaking about the partnership, Akshay Grover, Chief Growth Officer, iSON Technologies said, “Our mission to always provide solutions to mobile analytical issues remains unchanged, and this is a step in the right direction to ensuring that our clients experience maximum safety while using their mobile devices”.Our portfolio provides security solutions to help organizations holistically protect their people, infrastructures, data and applications; offers solutions for network and infrastructure security, advanced threat protection for modern day threats, application security through its complete life cycle, data-centric security, identity and access management, he reiterated.

Commenting on the partnership, Shuaib Mahmud, Chief Executive Officer, Staxx Solutions, said, “STAXX seeks to provide the best of breed Mobile Cyber Security solutions to the markets we serve enabling businesses to protect their mobile enterprise. Partnering with world class leaders like iSON allows us to reach a much broader market segment. With Africa and the Middle East experiencing some of the highest growth and adoption rates of Mobile technology, there could be no better place to launch than a region rich with incredible business opportunities and a partner that offers the breadth of coverage like iSON”.