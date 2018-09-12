CHI Launches Travel Insurance Policy

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc has launched a travel insurance plan tagged: CHI Plc Travel Insurance.

The company has also introduced additional digital premium payment channels in an attempt to ease the transaction process with its customers.

Announcing these innovations at a press briefing organised by the company in Lagos, CHI Executive Director, Mary Adeyanju, said they were introduced to ease transaction process and serve the company’s numerous customers better.

She said the Chi Travel Insurance Plan, was designed to address the needs of the company’s numerous clients and members of the public who, during trips outside the country, encounter several unforeseen losses of property and huge expenses in health bills.

“It is our desire therefore that our clients travel with their mind at rest by obtaining the CHI Travel Insurance plan,” said Adeyanju.

According to her, features of the plan include expenses incurred due to trip cancellation is payable under the cover provided the plan also makes provision for compensation in respect of expenses incurred for delayed departure.

The policy also covers medical expenses and hospitalisation during the trip while abroad.

In the event of loss of luggage, the travel plan covers cost of replacement up to the pre-agreed amount covered by the policy. She also said policy holder can upgrade cover to include injury that may be sustained whilst engaging in winter sporting activities during the trip.

She further said the CHI travel insurance covers the Schengen and other European countries, Asian, African countries and America.

According to her, the company has entered into technical partnership for the sake of the cover having sealed International Underwriting partnership with MAPFRE Asistencia of Spain.

She further said the policy which has since been approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), will provide the required cover for travellers who go abroad for tourism, business trips or educational pursuit.

On the duration for the cover, Adeyanju, said cover is available for short trip and up to a period of twelve months, renewable thereafter,

Adding that special plans are in place under the plan to cater for the needs of Pilgrims during trips to the holy lands (Pilgrimage Protection), and Students special Travel Plan.

She said its pricing is at a competitive rate beginning from N3,800 based on duration of trip and destination of the prospective policy holder.

For the CHI digital payment channel, Adeyanju said with the introduction of the additional premium payment channels by the company, its clients who effected payment of their renewal premiums with written cheques and direct bank deposits/transfers are now taking advantage of the channels.

She said the digital channels include Quickteller, Paydirect, partnership with GTbank Internet banking and the payment enabled company website – chiplc.com.

According to her, the company’s clients, in utilising these channels now have fast and convenient access to the payment portals thereby saving valuable time in the process.

“For Quickteller, simply search for Consolidated Hallmark Insurance and follow the steps to pay the renewal premium.

“Payment of premium for the insurance policies underwritten by the company can also be made through Paydirect by simply visiting the branch of any commercial bank in the country and requesting to make Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Premium through PayDircet.

“Our partnership with GTBank has enabled all our clients, including you to select Consolidated Hallmark Insurance from the payment and collections category of the Bank’s internet banking profile.

“Meanwhile, our digital website – chiplc.com also remains at the disposal of our numerous clients to make payments for all classes of insurance being underwritten by the company.

“With these channels, you do not have to be physically present at any of the company’s locations. It is convenience within your reach”, she stated.