Buhari Will Win 2019 Election, Says Former Minister

George Okoh

Former Minister of State for Niger Delta and Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue State, Sam Ode has said President Muhammad Buhari will win the 2019 presidential election because of his achievements.

He stated this in Makurdi yesterday while welcoming three governorship aspirants that defected from the PDP to the APC.

He said the APC are happy that the former PDP flag bearer in the 2015 election, Prince Terhemen Tarzoor, along with Steven Hwande, and Professor Eugene Aliegba, have increased the rank of the APC.

He also frowned at those saying that Buhari was behind the killings by herdsmen in Benue State saying that the president is a patriotic person who would never do such a thing.

He said that the party after the defection of the state governor is consolidating and getting stronger and boasted that APC would win at the center and also in Benue State.

According to him, “Narrowing down election in Benue, the party is getting stronger, just two days ago we harvested three big fishes from PDP, two governorship aspirants. Hwande joined us few days ago also Tehemen Tarzoor who was candidate of the PDP in 2015 elections joined us too.

“We have opened talks with another big fish but because it has not been concluded i will not like to mention the name now. We are consolidating and we believe that we will win at the center and we will also win in Benue State here.

“The killings in the state is unfortunate, because lives of people cannot be quantified, we totally condemn the killings. We are happy that the situation is getting better and what is important now is to mobilise the people who have been displaced from their ancestral home as a result of the attack. We want to restore them back so that they can live their normal life.