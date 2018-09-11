Bring Killer Herdsmen to Book, Bayelsa Gov Tells FG

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, has frowned on the inaction of the federal government to bring to justice identified killer herdsmen in the country.

Dickson, who spoke with reporters on Tuesday after paying a solidarity visit to elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, in Abuja over the recent invasion of his residence by policemen, said known killer herdsmen that wreak havoc in some parts of the country were yet to be prosecuted by the federal government.

He stated that the suspects were being shielded from prosecution by the federal government.

He said: “The criminals are known. Those who are herdsmen and are killing people are known. They are being protected and not prosecuted as the case should be.

“Those who hide under politics to commit these crimes are known and protected and not harassed by the authorities.”

Dickson added that while criminally minded people were being protected by the federal government, indigenes of Bayelsa State were being harassed on daily basis by security operatives.

According to him, “Homes of our people in Bayelsa are being invaded over frivolous and unsubstantiated allegations of stockpiling arms and hard currency.

“In some instances, foundation of houses were dug and at the end of the day nothing incriminating was found in those houses because the security agencies never bothered to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.”

While condemning the police invasion of Clark’s residence, the governor emphasised that: “There was no reason under the sun for the police to associate a 92-year-old with gun running.”

The Ijaw nation, Dickson further said, will not be cowed by the invasion of the home of its leader.

“If the police think they can cow Chief Clark and the Ijaw nation by the invasion, they are joking because the Ijaw nation and its citizens are not known for cowardice.

“We will continue to say the truth as it affects Nigeria and no Ijaw man will ever chicken out to speak against indiscipline in this country of ours,” he said.

Clark, had earlier in his welcome address, told the governor that he will continue to fight against injustice in the country.

He particularly mentioned recent appointments in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which he said was lopsided in favour of the north.

“Will I keep quiet when senior managerial appointments are made in NNPC and out of 13 appointees nine are from the north? This is not right and I will always question the rationale behind such appointments,” Clark further said.