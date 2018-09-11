2019: Bauchi APC Commences Constituency Outreach in Senatorial Zones

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As political activities toward the 2019 general elections continue to gather momentum, the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bauchi Chapter, has commenced its constituency outreach programme for Southern, Central and Northern Senatorial zones in the state.

THISDAY checks revealed that the objective of the constituency outreach was to present the party’s manifesto to the citizens and know the needs of the communities for effective policy formulation.

At the programme Tuesday which had in attendance Civil Society Organisations and the media, stakeholders who were drawn from seven local government areas of Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro, Alkaleri, Kirfi, Toro and Bauchi, listed their priorities in their respective communities for prompt action by leaders in such communities.

The State Secretary of APC, Alhaji Bako Hussein, who read the party’s manifesto to the stakeholders at the programme, listed six priority areas of the manifesto to include education, health, youth and women empowerment, job creation and security.

According to him, “The APC in Bauchi will vigorously pursue education of its citizens by the construction of new classroom, renovation of existing ones and provision of basic education infrastructure.”

He added that “under health, we shall engage more qualified health personnel in all general hospitals in the state, improve antenatal care for pregnant women and provide essential drugs in all primary health care institutions in the state.”

During the programme, two stakeholders from Bogoro and Kirfi local governments, Mustapha Aliyu and Jonathan Hananiya, demanded for portable water, good access roads, additional hospitals, provision of water facilities, improve toilets and qualified teaching staff in primary and secondary schools the areas.