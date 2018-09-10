Agility Commences Warehouse Park Construction

Agility, one of the leading global logistics and logistical infrastructure provider, has laid the foundation stone for an Agility Warehouse Park on a 29 hectares site on the Maputo Ring Road in Marracuene, Mozambique.

The new park will provide 175,000m2 of world class, efficient, warehousing available to local and international companies. The Agility Warehouse Park in Mozambique is part of a network of international standard warehouse parks that Agility is funding and developing across key markets in Africa to support the development of domestic and regional trade. Quality logistics infrastructure is a key driver of new foreign direct investment, stimulating improved trade flows, prosperity and job creation.

The project focuses on providing undisturbed power and IT connectivity along with top level security for customers, creating an international platform from which companies can efficiently operate their businesses.

The CEO, Agility Africa, Geoffrey White said: “We believe that the provision of international standar

d warehouses in Africa for storage, distribution and light manufacturing is one of the fundamental building blocks necessary for economic growth. The new Agility Warehouse Park in Maputo enables companies, whether multinationals or small and medium enterprises, to access quality infrastructure easily, quickly and cost effectively.”