Seychelles Get Presidential Boast Ahead of AFCON Qualifier against Nigeria

• President, vice to attend Pirates/Eagles clash

President of the Republic of Seychelles, Danny Faure and the Vice President, Vincent Meriton will attend today’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Pirates of Seychelles and the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Victoria.

The General Secretary of Seychelles Football Federation, Mr. Georges Bibi confirmed this at the match coordination meeting which took place at the SFF Secretariat in Victoria on Friday evening.

Seychelles number one and number two men will be joined at the pre-match formalities by the President of Seychelles Football Federation, Elvis Chetty and the 1st Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi.

At the meeting, attended by the match officials from Mauritius, Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya, it was decided that Seychelles would dorn their traditional red –top-and-shorts with white stripes, while the Super Eagles will turn out in the green top over white shorts.

The match referee is Omweno Devis from Kenya, to be assisted by compatriot Cheruiyot Gilbert (assistant referee 1) and Ugandans Isorlko Mark (assistant referee 2) and Muhabi Alli (reserve referee). Mustapha Chitbahal from Mauritius is the match commissioner while Leslie Leonard Liunda from Tanzania is the referee assessor.

The match will kick off at 4.30p.m. Seychelles time (1.30p.m. Nigeria time), and Bibi has confirmed that about 6,000 spectators will attend the game at the 10,000 –capacity Stade Linite.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles had their last training session at the Stade Linite on Friday evening, with all 21 players fit for selection to garner the three points on offer for Nigeria.

Available for selection to safeguard the goalpost are Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi, with Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Bryan Idowu, Chidozie Awaziem, Semi Ajayi and Jamilu Collins to battle for rearguard positions.

Ogenyi Onazi, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu, Kelechi Nwakali and Joel Obi are available in the middle, while Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon Nwankwo, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo and Samuel Kalu will contest for slots in the frontline.