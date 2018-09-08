Herdsmen Attack: Military Places Troops on  Red Alert in Benue

By George Okoh in Makurdi





The Military Command of the Operation Whirl Stroke’ (OPWS) has placed its troops in Benue State on alert following renewed attacks by herdsmen in Plateau State.

Major General Adeyemi Yekini told journalists that troops had been placed on red alert to forestall any attack on innocent citizens in Benue State and environs.

Yekini explained that troops of the OPWS have intensified patrols within and around Benue to ensure that the state doesn’t experience the renewed killings going on in Plateau State.

He said the troops have also intensified patrols even near Nasarawa border in a bid to keep criminals and armed bandits away from attacking innocent people.

On the alleged sporadic exchange of gunfire between troops and some suspected herdsmen on Thursday, the OPWS Commander, who debunked the rumour however noted that a few herdsmen that were sighted in a community in Guma Local Government area immediately ran away on sighting troops.

“What happened was that a few herdsmen were sighted in Guma and as soon as they saw our troops, they ran away. It is a usual occurren ce that our troops encounter almost on a daily basis that doesn’t really need reporting.