ICPC Arrests Official for Allegedly Receiving N5.5m Bribe

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Thursday said it had arrested a former federal budget officer for allegedly receiving gratification to the tune of N5.5 million.

ICPC’s spokesperson, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, identified the suspect as Henry Oyibo, in a statement issued in Abuja.

According to the statement, Oyibo, formerly with the Budget Office of the Federation, is at the moment with the Ministry of Niger Delta.

She said that preliminary investigation by the commission revealed that Oyibo received the money to facilitate the release of funds, budgeted for the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, between 2014 and 2015.

Okoduwa alleged that the inducement came from the Director of Finance and Accounts, Mr Sule Otu, and three other members of staff of the centre.

According to her, the suspect was at the time acting as the liaison officer between the budget office and the medical centre.

“The actions of the official, which border on corrupt offer and receipt of gratification by public officers, are contrary to Sections 8, 9, 16 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

“Further investigation also revealed that Oyibo owns assets valued far beyond his legitimate earnings, in breach of Section 44 (2) of the ICPC Law.

“All the suspected staff of the Federal Medical Centre, who had been in custody before, were granted bail and released by the commission.

“Oyibo, who is now in custody, will be released upon the fulfillment of his bail conditions,’’ she said.

The ICPC image maker said, however, that the suspects would be arraigned “as soon as investigations are completed”.