Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

Chairman, Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kogi State, Hon Duro Meseko, has congratulated Dr Kayode Fayemi, on his victory in the Governorship election of Ekiti State describing it as a good omen for the party.

In a statement issued yesterday, Meseko said with this victory, Ekiti people have decided to embrace progressive governance from the stables of the APC.

He lauded the role played by the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello in the election through massive mobilisation of Kogites in Ekiti to vote for Fayemi describing it as incredible.

“My colleagues on the Reconciliation Committee of APC in Kogi State and i are so elated with the victory of our party in Ekiti and we unreservedly congratulate our candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi on his election.

“We are also not unmindful of the yeoman,s role of our Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello which helped in no small measure to ensure victory. He ensured he mobilised all Kogites in Ekiti to vote for progressive government and the result is here for all to see”.

Meseko urged Fayemi,s opponents in the election to be good sportsmen by congratulating him.