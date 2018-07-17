Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Some youth groups have declared supports for the governorship ambition of founder of ABC Transport, Frank Nneji.

Nneji is seeking to govern Imo State on the Platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The leaders of the groups, Obinna Nwaogwugwu and Uche Acholonu, told our correspondent in Osogbo that their support for Nneji was informed by their conviction that he is capable to lead the state.

They declared their support for Nneji at the residence of former Youth leader of APGA, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, when they paid him a solidarity visit over the victory of the Chairman of the party, Ozonkpu Victor Oye, at the Supreme Court.

The groups include National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo Youth (ONY), Rebuild Imo Youth League (RIYL), Frank Nneji Support Group (FNSG), APGA Youth Vanguard and Frank Nneji Youth organization, among others.

They noted that their visit to Chukwunyere became necessary because of his role as a leader of youths.

The youth leaders said the groups had resolved to hold a solidarity and endorsement rally in Owerri on August 3 for the governorship ambition of Nneji.

Receiving the youths, Chukwunyere commended them for their love for Imo state.

Chukwunyere said Nneji is an accomplished businessman and that he is fit to lead the state as governor.

Chukwunyere expressed confidence in the APGA national chairman and the National Working Committee of the party. He urged the people of the state to support Nneji to become the next governor of Imo.