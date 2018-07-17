AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group recently won the insurance company of the year award at the sixth edition of the Marketing Edge Brand and Advertising Excellence Awards which took place in Lagos.

According to the organisers, the award, was presented to AXA Mansard Insurance in recognition of its excellent service delivery and immense contribution to the Nigerian insurance sector as well as the country at large.

Marketing Edge Brand and Advertising Excellence Awards is an annual event that recognises and celebrates outstanding personalities and brands for their contributions in their various industries. The award, in the last six years, has become the benchmark for recognising and celebrating talents and milestones in the integrated marketing communication industry in Nigeria.

Speaking on the recognition, the Brand Strategy and Communications Manager, AXA Mansard Insurance Mr. Emeka Muonaka, said, “We are truly thrilled to be recognised as the Outstanding Insurance Company of the Year. This award is in recognition of our unwavering commitment to provide effective service to our customers and we promise to never relent on making meaningful contributions to the growth and evolution of the Nigerian insurance industry.”

Recently, the AXAMansard launched MyAXA Mobile App, an application designed to bring real value to the life experiences of its users by providing a more convenient way to purchase and manage their AXA Mansard product plans.

The app is available for free download on the App Store for IOS users and Play Store for Android users respectively.

Winners Emerge in Spectranet Promo

Keeping to the promise of engaging and rewarding customers, one of the leading internet service provider, Spectranet 4GLTE has unveiled the first set of winners in its world cup promo.

Out of thousands of subscribers that participated in the campaign, 216 subscribers emerged as winners from a draw observed by representatives of lottery regulatory bodies- National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Consumer Protection Council and the Lagos State Lotteries Board.

Olanrewaju Olapade emerged as winner of the star prize – a Trip to Dubai. Also, five customers comprising Bakare Abiola and Nzete Promise, got unlimited data for one year.

Similarly, Nzei Uche, Akinsipe Olaoluwa and Victoria Obenoh were among 10 subscribers rewarded with 42 inches LED TV, just as 200 subscribers were handed the privilege to choose either 7GB data or bluetooth speakers for purchasing Spectranet devices and subscribing to data plans in June when the promotion commenced.

Dubbed ‘Connect & Win Big’, the promotion drummed support for Nigeria’s male national team as they jostled for honours at the just concluded 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Prior to the commencement of the draw, the chief Executive Officer Spectranet Ajay Awasthi said, “The innovative nature of Spectranet led to the initiative of rewarding customers for supporting the Super Eagles team in the World Cup.”

Ajay further revealed that Spectranet remained committed to excellent service offering with renewed and upgraded facilities that will continue to improve the subscribers’ experience of the brand even after the World Cup.

Commenting on the essence of the promotion, Head of Marketing, Mike Ogor said: “In the spirit of the World Cup, we took a decision to make subscribers enjoy the moments that the competition brings. Our fast and reliable internet services have made this possible.”

Ericsson Rewards Innovation

Ericsson through its ninth annual participation in the ‘Girls in ICT Day’ across the Middle East and Africa recently hosted the second edition of the annual ‘Girls Who Innovate Competition.’

The theme of the event was, ‘The Future of Education.’ However, this year, 10-year old Kambinachi Kanu, a final year primary school pupil from Nigeria emerged as the global winner in the 9-12-year-old category. The initiative aims to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations, especially Goals four and five – Quality Education and Gender Equality respectively.

According to a statement, Ericsson received many enthusiastic entries from young innovators aged nine to 18, who competed to win job shadow days, an Ericsson blog feature and a 1,000 EUR star prize. Their entries showcased different ideas on how technology could shape the future of education globally.

From the Middle East and Africa, two other entries from the United Arab Emirates (13-15 category) and Ghana (16-18 category) made it to the finals and emerged regional winners, but Kanu made it all the way and became the global winner in her category.

Kanu’s winning idea was the donation of fairly used tablets to children in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Nigeria, thus ensuring the continuation of their education in a safe environment.

Head of Human Resources within Ericsson Middle East and Africa, Girish Johar, saud said, “Ericsson remains committed to advancing and promoting technology innovations in the Middle East and Africa.”