Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The stage is now set for Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha to take over the control of the All Progressives Congress executive in the state following the decision of the National Working Committee of the party to fix new dates for fresh congresses in Imo.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening by the National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, the party said that fresh congresses will hold in Imo State beginning with ward congress on Friday, July 20.

This will be followed by Local Government congress on Saturday and state congress on Monday.

The congresses earlier held were bedeviled by crisis and became subject of litigation between the governor and some key leaders of the party in the state.

A Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo State capital, recently ruled against the congresses conducted in the state by the previous leadership of APC.