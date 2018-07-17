Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), has endorsed the agenda of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), saying his programmes are capable of transforming Nigeria.

Babangida endorsed Turaki’s agenda when he received the aspirant at his Uphill residence in Minna, Niger State on Tuesday.

Turaki, who was on a sensitisation visit to PDP stakeholders in Niger State, had told the former military president during the visit how he intended to tackle insecurity, decline in the national economy as well as increasing unemployment among the youth.

“From your agenda, I believe you mean well for this country. I think if you are given the chance, Nigeria will witness tremendous development.

“Your roadmap can lead Nigeria to prosperity,” Babangida said.

The former military president also supported the call by the presidential hopeful for the unity of Nigeria to above all other issues, saying: “Nigeria has never been so divided.”

Turaki had solicited the support of the former military president for the realisation of his 2019 presidential ambition, saying he has all that is needed to improve the country.

He said if voted into power, he would implement policies and programmes that would also bring smiles to the faces of Nigerians.

Addressing stakeholders at the PDP secretariat, he lamented that insecurity was increasing in the country, adding that not less than 22 out of the 36 states in the country are under one form of insecurity or the other.

He blamed the escalating insecurity on unnecessary rivalry among the security chiefs and added that if he were to be the president he would have sacked all the security chiefs.

“Insecurity is now spreading to Sokoto, Niger, Kebbi, in fact not less than 22 states in the country are under one form of insecurity or the other,” he said.

Turaki blamed the previous crisis in the PDP on the demise of the former governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abdulkhadir Kure, saying if he were to be alive he would have resolved the problems before it degenerated to the level it did.

He also blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) government for “opening the door for theft of public funds”, pointing out that “corruption in public offices are more now than during the PDP”.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Tanko Beji, acknowledged the transparency of the aspirant, saying that he was the one Nigerian that has “lived a clean life despite all the top positions he had occupied”.

Beji said for the PDP to win the 2019 presidential election, it should avoid impunity by allowing the will of delegates to prevail during the primary election.