One of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) from Ile Ife in Osun State, Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi has announced his withdrawal from the governorship race of the party to pave way for the victory of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola during the primary election slated for July 19, 2018.

Ibiyemi announced at a press conference in Abuja at the weekend that the similarity of his programme to that of Oyetola, who is the current Chief of Staff to Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola made him to withdraw.

According to him, he agreed to step down after the examination of his programme by the leaders of APC in Osun East senatorial district, leader of his campaign team led by the former Deputy Governor of the state, Sooko Adeleke Adewoyin and the campaign team of Oyetola, led by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Famurewa Ajibola.

“ There is no need to continue with the governorship race with the presence of Oyetola that we share the same vision for Osun State, containing similarity in programmes, projects and attributes as aspirants. It is better for me to support Oyetola in sustaining transformation of the state’s economy started by Aregbesola and make APC stronger,” he said.

Ibiyemi described Oyetola’s experience as a member of Aregbesola’s cabinet as the best option for APC to win the gubernatorial election on September 22, 2018.

He gave the assurance to mobilise all his delegates and supporters within the party across the state and particularly from Ife Federal Constitutency to vote for Oyetola during the primary election.

“Oyetola’s ideology and strategies are similar to mine but his experience as the Chief of Staff to Aregbesola placed him in best position among all aspirants to sustain and build on the legacies of Aregbesola, particularly on infrastructures, agriculture, youths empowerment and industrial revolution,” he said.

Ibiyemi assured: “I have promised to offload details of my programme and goodwill to support Oyetola in ensuring success of Oyetola during the primary election on July 19 and on September 22 governorship election. I am ready and committed to use my time and resources to support the victory of Oyetola in recognition of his plans to use experts in all areas within the party to govern Osun State,” he added.