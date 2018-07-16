The leadership of the Lagos State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has heaped encomium on the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode for rescuing 50 stranded Nigerians who went to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement issued by Lagos SWAN, Chairman, Debo Oshundun, the association said the recent gesture by Ambode who is the association’s Grand Patron has not only impacted 50 people’s lives but has sent a strong message to the global community.

“This is a noble gesture which is worthy of emulation . We cannot thank his Excellency enough for coming to the rescue of these Nigerians who were victims of dubious traveling agents.”

“Governor Ambode’s latest action has again demonstrated his quality leadership which has continued to reflect in the vast level of development in the last 3 years since he took over.”

Lagos SWAN said that with the global community’s attention on the World Cup, Nigeria could not afford to have its image dented by such unfortunate situation which many would readily have described as an attempt to illegally migrate to Europe.

“We cannot thank Ambode enough for another display of quality leadership and saving the country and its people from another round of global embarrassment.”

The association seized the opportunity to task other public office holders and government officials to emulate the Ambode administration in rebranding the image of Nigeria through noble acts like this.

Similarly, Lagos SWAN also commended the State Government for bringing the just concluded FIFA World Cup closer to the people of Lagos through the establishment of 8 viewing centers across Lagos state.

The viewing centers in Surulere, Lagos Island, Alimosho, Ajegunle, Mushin, Epe, Ikorodu and Badagry according to Lagos SWAN was another good initiative which once again showed how responsive the state government is to the yearnings of its people.

While praising him for bringing the once-in-four years event closer to the people which provided unquantifiable business opportunities for small and medium scale owners around these 8 locations, Lagos SWAN tasked LASG not to rest on its oars in turning the state to a modern mega city.