Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to accept or announce any result that does not reflect the true votes cast at polling centers, as such would be a direct call for crisis.

The PDP said the public was already aware of the plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to smuggling in altered results at the collation level that would be different from the already known results from the polling units.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said the people of Ekiti State were aware of the results that had been declared at the polling centers and where the tide was flowing at every level of the Ekiti electioneering process.

“The PDP has however noted how some compromised INEC officials are allowing the hirelings of the APC to attack and chase away our party agents at the collation centers, particularly in our electoral areas of stronghold.

“PDP, in very strong terms, therefore cautions INEC to be guided and ensure that it is not pushed by the APC or any interest, for that matter, to subvert the will of the people as that would be a recipe for crisis”.