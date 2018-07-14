A former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has faulted the implementation of the Universal Basic Education Commission’s programme, saying that contrary to the manner of its implementation that it was actually supposed to benefit all the pupils in the country, including those that attend private schools.

Obi, who made this observation during his visit to Madonna Academy, Iyiowa, Odekpe in Onitsha Metropolis, said he took special interest on how other African countries like Kenya and Rwanda he had visited in the course of school support implemented their own universal basic education policy. He called on Nigerian Government to strengthen UBEC to accommodate Nigerian children whether in private or public schools, contending that it was about time emergency was declared on education in the country.

“In Kenya, for example, money meant for schools are sent directly to the schools because allowing it to go through intermediary subjects it to shedding of weight along many toll gates,” Obi said.

Speaking to the students of Madonna Academy, Obi who donated N1 million to them for infrastructure support, encouraged them to see education as a necessary companion in life. In his words: “I am where I am today because of education. I am here to reveal that truth to you as a way of encouraging you to see education as the best and necessary companion in life.”

Obi lamented the relative paucity of funds Nigeria budgets for education yearly and called for the reverse of the trend.

Presenting the vote of thanks, the Principal of the Academy, Mr. Nnamdi Nnodi recalled how Obi provided computers, buses, Internet, and all basic facilities to Anambra schools and thanked him for continued remembrance of the schools thereafter. He thanked Obi in a special way for constructing the road to their school when he was the governor.