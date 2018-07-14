Match underway with Belgium still leading by early goal scored by Meunler

5th min – possession is even at 50%-50%

8th min – Jan Vertoghen saved the day for Belgium with a timely clearance from the right side.

9th min– Kevin De Brune delivered a nice pass into the vital area but England relived from conceding another goal

15th min– England clearly dominating with 62% to Belgium 38% but lacked the cutting edge to score.

18th min– England tries to make another inroad but the wall of Belgium defence covered up for goalie Courtios

19th min- Vincent Kompany made a nice clearance into a corner but the kick was wasted by England again who are still trailing behind by lone goal.

20th min- Kieran Tippier form England delivered a cross from the right but no harm for Belgium.

22nd min- Youri Tielemans wants another goal for his side but the attempt was not too good.

23rd min- Respite for England after some minutes of pressure, they are now pushing forward.

25min- Belgium gaining ground, possession now 41% to England’s 59% but the early goal advantage is on the side of Belgium

26th min- Harry Kane goes for goal but the shot wide away from goal area

27th min- Goal kick to Belgium but England all over the place with better ball work

30th min- De Bruyne direct the ball behind the wall but it was intercepted by England players

34th min- John Stone relieves the pressure with a nice clearance.

35th min- Eden Harzard shot was deflected. Belgium despite lower ball possession looks more like getting another goal. No doubts more shots on goal so far.

37th min- Nacer Chidli is down with injury and receiving medical attention.

38th min- England takes a throw-in at the right side of the field but in their own area

40min – Belgium 43%- England 57%

41 min– England wants to create another panic moment but the referee signal free kick as Kieran Trippier of England trips Youri Tielemans.

43min– the assistant referee signaled two minutes added time.

45min – Belgium 44%, England 56%

45 mins– it’s half time, Belgium with a lone goal advantage.

Second half underway and England needs at least a goal without conceding, else Belgium will secure a double over them in this tournament after the group stage defeat.

46th min – Danny Rose leaving the field for Jesse Lingard

47th min – Raheem Sterling is leaving for Marcus Rashford

48th min – England trying to create a chance, may be the changes are paying off

50th min- Thomas Vermaelen is penalised for pushing Rashford

51st min – Jan Vertoghen made a timely clearance.

52nd min -Tactical foul by John Stone and a yellow card reward.

53rd min – Kompany relives the pressure with a clearance

56th min – Jesse Lingard of England tries to get through to Rashford but the pass was intercepted.

58th min – Belgium in control and trying to sustain the lone goal opportunity

59 min- Fabian Delph puts in a delicate pass into the vital area but goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois claims the ball. No threat to Belgium as game restarts.

61 min – Ball possession Belgium 41% to England 59%.

63 min – Romelu Lukaku has been inactive and now to be substituted for Dries Mertens.

65 mins – Both teams are slowing down the tempo to avoid mistakes but advantage Belgium all the same.

66th min – Harry Kane tries a solo towards goal but his effort was far away from target

67th min – Vermaelen with a brilliant tackle relieved Belgium

69th min – Belgium in a counter attack but no result

71th min – Dries Mertens takes a risk towards goal but no result

73rd min- The referee penalised Kompany for a foul on Harry Kane

77th min –Yellow card to Harry Maguire for poor marksmanship

78th min – Youri Tielemans going out for Mousa Dembele. A tactical change by Belgium

82nd min – Goallllllllllll for Belgium by Captain Hazard

84th min – Dembele penalised for pushing Rashford

86th min -De Brunre who has been quiet tries a shot on goal but blocked

87th min -Eden Harzard tries to pick out a player but intercepted

90th mins – England takes a throw at the right side in their own half with the match almost slipping away but leading on possession still 42%to 58%

It’s FULL TIME, Belgium claims the Bronze. Their best performance in the history of the tournament.

Belgium 2 – 0 England