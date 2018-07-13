The Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF organization, have been named one of the recipients to be awarded a grant by pathfinder Internationalfunded byUnited States Agency for International Development (USAID). This grant was awarded to strengthen the Response to Gender Based Violence in Nigerian.

Pathfinder is a global non-profit organisation that focuses on reproductive health, family planning, HIV/AIDS prevention and care, and maternal health.

The WARIF Centre, a sexual assault referral centre (SARC) run by the organisation, is the only private NGO SARCselected amongst the list that has been recognized and provided this grant to cater for sexual abuse related cases in Lagos. This grant will be implemented, through the WARIF SARC, as well as the other initiatives implemented by organization -the WARIF Educational School Program and the WARIF Know Your Community initiative.

The objective of this grantor alliance by the Pathfinder/USAID is to ensure that improved medical services, psychosocial counseling, associated services, and referrals to survivors of sexual assault are provided by the SARCs. It also aims to Increase awareness of sexual and gender based violence through community-based intervention, contribute to breaking the culture of silence, and reduce the overall incidence of sexual assault in the country.

Dr. Kemi DaSilva- Ibru, Founder of WARIF, commenting on this recognition,said, “We are very proud to receive this grant from the Pathfinder International which is funded by USAID in recognition of our work in making a positive impact in the lives of the many brave survivors we have been able to reach. This funding will ensure that we continue the good work so that more survivors ofrape and sexual violenceare able to have access to first respondent services, which we provide at the Centre. In addition, we will be better equipped inmanaging cases of sexual assault, create greater awareness and train and educate more individuals on these issues and improve the reporting rate of Gender Based Violence in Lagos State.”.

WARIF began its operations in 2016 and have since inception, executed several initiatives some of which include; the WARIF Educational School program, WARIF through the Arts, the WARIF Gatekeepers initiatives amongst others. Through the Pathfinder platform, the USAID grant will be implemented by WARIF through July to October 2018.

The execution of this grant is expected to deliver primary healthcare assistance to victims of gender and sexual based violence in Nigeria.