Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has directed the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige and the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, to inaugurate all the boards under their ministries within one week or face the wrath of the ruling party.

In a letter addressed to the ministers, dated July 11, 2018, the APC chairman frowned that the ministers have failed to reconstitute the boards, which according to him contravened the position of the National Executive Council (NEC) and the presidential directives to all ministers, describing it as a great disrespect to the party.

Part of the letter, which was obtained from Oshiomhole’s media aide, Simon Ebegbulem, reads: “this is to inform you that the attention of the National Working Committee has been drawn to your refusal to inaugurate members of the re-constituted boards under the supervision of your ministry.

“This contravenes the position of the NEC, national caucus and the presidential directives to all ministers to inaugurate boards of parastatals under their ministries. We find this attitude as disrespect to the President and disservice to our great party. The party will henceforth no longer tolerate any appointee of government at all level who continue to willfully disregard lawful instructions from either the government or the party.

“In the light of the forging, you are hereby directed to inaugurate all the boards under your ministry within one week; failure of which the party will take appropriate disciplinary measures against you” the letter said.