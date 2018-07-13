Peace Obi

The Old Students Association of Stadium High School, Surulere, 1993 set was at its alma mater recently, to once again contribute its quota towards achieving improved teaching and learning experiences in the school.

The 1993 set old students, who are constantly in touch with the school had made contributions such as donation of books for the school’s library, provision of human anatomy for the study of biology, set of chairs and tables, among others, said they believe that the burden of providing quality education cannot be left to the government alone.

In a presentation ceremony of 20 computer sets to the Stadium Junior and Senior High Schools Principals, the President of the association, Mr. Fayombo Olalekan said that the gesture was to spur the students to be focused in their studies as well as to enable them enjoy 21st century learning experience, using necessary ICT equipment.

According to Olalekan, with the influence of technology on virtually every human activity, students cannot afford to lag behind in the use of ICT in their studies and must be given the needed support and access to it.

He encouraged the students to spend quality time on the systems, adding that the computers were loaded with educational apps and programmes like Brainfriend for both senior and junior secondary schools, JAMB, e-books and educational videos.

He said one of the old students had volunteered to help the school with a one-week hands-on training.

“We are here to inspire you to study hard and tow the good path of life because years to come, you will equally stand here to say that a set inspired you and that is why you are giving back. I wouldn’t know where you will be tomorrow, but if you become the president of Nigeria, remember your school, the teachers and the old students that impacted your lives, he admonished.

Founder of the group, Mr. Christian George, disclosed that the group embarks on the project to give back to the very root where their journey of their life took off.

He noted that it was also intended to motivate the bigger umbrella of the school’s old students association to do something for their Alma mater. “There is a bigger body of this association called Stadium High School Old Students Association and we are all members.

“The idea is for us to carry out this initiative as a small group from the main umbrella body so that other sets and even the bigger body can borrow a leaf from us. We intend being a source of motivation for other groups. ”

The Principal of the senior secondary section of the school, Mrs. Comfort Oloyede appreciated the group for their continuous assistance to the school, adding that they have been a source of great inspiration to the students.

“Their presence has impacted these students very positively. The school has always done well academically within the district, in the state and even in external examinations, but the presence of this set of old students association and support have further boosted the students’ commitment to their studies”, Oloyede said.