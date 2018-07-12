VDT Communications Limited has appointed Mr. Tokunbo Talabi as the new Chairman Board of Directors of the company.

Talabi took over the reins of the company’s board from the erstwhile Chairman, Alhaji M. A. K Smith owing to his recent appointment as the Chairman Police Service Commission and subsequent resignation from the board of VDT Communications, after five years of meritorious service as the Chairman of the company.

The appointment was announced during the 2018 Board Meeting and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company which held last week at Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Talabi is a Physiotherapy graduate from University of Ife, Nigeria, a holder of an MBA degree from University of Lagos, and an alumnus of the Lagos Business School.

He was a pioneer staff of Guaranty Trust Bank. During his 8-year stint, he served and headed various positions in the bank, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Corporate Services and Banking Operations.

He is the President/CEO of Superflux International Limited, the foremost security printing firm in Nigeria, providing specialist secure print solutions to dub-Saharan Africa.

Marketing Communications Manager at VDT, Mr. David Ese, said: “Tokunbo is a consummate entrepreneur with business interests and strategic investments in choice sectors spanning: agro-allied, steel, manufacturing, logistics, real estate and telecommunications. A publisher, notable knowledge contributor and philanthropist, Talabi will bring his wealth of experience and versatile business acumen to bear on steering VDT Communications, at the board level, to a soaring height.”