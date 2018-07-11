From a period of service as image-maker of the Ibikunle Amosun-led government in Ogun State, Chief Adedayo Adeneye, better known as Dee 1, is inspired to become a federal lawmaker, writes Femi Ogbonnikan.

Effective and quality representation is the joy of every constituent. The populace desire to have a responsive and responsible representative that listens, feels the pulse of the people, knows where the shoe pinches and cares. Today, there is much frowning at bench-warming and sleeping lawmakers.

A candidate who is perceived to possess sterling legislative attributes would always have a winning edge.

From the on-going ground swell of events, it seems a new dawn is set to berth in Ijebu Ode/Ijebu North-East/Odogbolu Federal Constituency, with Chief Adedayo Adeneye, better known as Dee1, the current Ogun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, vying for a legislative seat in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Dee 1, is undoubtedly a force to reckon with. He is willing to provide active and effective representation, buoyed by focus, ingenuity and the fear of God.

Feelers from his friends and close political associates hinted that Adeneye has formally declared his aspiration to bring succour to the people of Ijebu-Ode, Odogbolu and Ijebu North East Local Governments of Ogun State, making up the federal constituency.

Humble and respectful, regardless of the social status of those who are close to him, Dayo, has been instrumental to the empowerment of the unemployed youths within his immediate locality and beyond. His convictions on the need to show good faith to diverse interests and serve group objective are always prevalent.

On account of his ability, competence, pedigree, capability and determination to bring development close to the constituency, his admirers are urging him to take a place of honour in the federal legislative arm to provide effective representation for his people. Adeneye, undoubtedly offers a beacon of hope in the horizon.

He continues to enjoy massive support of both the young and old, especially the teeming youths from the local government areas, who believe his success story in the current political life, is an indication of what he can offer his constituents, with particular reference to the development of their talents.

Undaunted in his bid, Dayo believes he possesses the competence and ability to square up against other contenders. His political trajectory has been anchored on how a decent society should evolve. He represents a paradigm shift in charting a new path that is not only full of shining potentials but one that affords unhindered expression of good values; for there is no greater misfortune than the inability to give vent to his innate desires.

Adeneye belongs to the school of thought that preaches “welfarism”, as a potent tool in improving the lot of the “haves not”.

As a clear demonstration of his commitment to the welfare of his constituents, he said. “I want to offer myself to my immediate constituency. I have some tangible things that will have direct bearing on their socio-economic empowerment. If most of us that are termed ‘technocrats’ continue to complain of poor representation and we close our eyes and allow those that have nothing to offer to take the centre-stage of our polity then, effective representation might become a mirage. I am more than acquainted, and in direct touch with my constituents. I know where the shoe pinches them. I can feel their pulse.”

To discernable minds, the task ahead demands more than mere representations, but an ability to make worthwhile impact.

Not surprising, political leaders, friends and associates believe that as a federal lawmaker, Adeneye has the capacity to herald a new dawn of fulfilment of legitimate expectations.

Mr. Wale Shittu and Sunday Onafuye, both political leaders from Odogbolu and Ijebu-Ode summarised the personality of Adeneye as a man of integrity.

Onafuye, an APC youth leader captured it: ” Dayo isn’t yet our representative, but he has touched several lives of the people in his immediate communities, courtesy of the position he is currently holding as the Ogun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy. This is an indication that, when he federal lawmaker, we should all expect dividends of democracy. We want a change of guard. We strongly believe in him to make a difference.”

Some of his classmates in secondary school, business associates and kinsmen spoke eloquently of Adeneye.

Mr. Muyiwa Olukoya who was with Adeneye at Ijebu Ode Grammar School, described him as a person who is wiling to rescue the people around him.

“We were classmates in secondary school. He was an easy- going and a quiet person. In fact, he was one of the brilliant students in our set. This good performance has taken him to great heights.

Another classmate, Mr. Bayo Ali, described Dee 1 as an exceptionally brilliant. “He was not an outgoing person like us that used to sneak out of the school to attend social parties in the town. He didn’t break the rules. He was always in school, reading. He was just an introvert and a shy person. We have been very good friends since then, and we still maintain the friendship till date.”

Rear Admiral Niyi Oshinowo who also went to the same secondary school as Adeneye described him as “too gentle to be stubborn. He was amiable and easy to get along with.”

He was born at St. Jude Hospital, Ebute Meta, Lagos and was the third child of the six children his parents, late Pa Samuel Ayodele Adeneye, a former SCOA executive-turned business man and Madam Comfort Olaide Adeneye, a business woman, from Ijebu-Ibefun in Odogbolu.

He began his early education at St. Catherine Primary School, Surulere, Lagos after which he moved to Ijebu-Ode Grammar School. Dayo enrolled at the Federal School of Arts and Science (now defunct), Victoria Island, Lagos, for his Higher School Certificate (HSC) examination which ultimately earned him admission to the prestigious Southern University, New Orleans, where he bagged a Bachelor of Art (B.A) degree in Business Administration and subsequently a Masters degree in Mass Communication, with emphasis on radio and television production at Southern University, Baton Rouge, USA.

After graduation, he worked briefly at a foremost American Pharmaceutical sales company, Thrifty Corporations, in Los Angeles, USA, as an Assistant Manager, soon after which he rose through the ranks to become a manager. He soon veered into teaching and child development, which he did seven years in the cities of Compton and Inglewood. He is so very proud of this period during which he helped to transform several Africans, American, Caucasian and Spanish children.

At Inglewood, he was in charge of the Gifted Students’ Elementary School (6th grade) and equally taught all subjects, including Mathematics, English, Science and History. In appreciation of his invaluable contribution, he was appointed as a prominent member of the California Teachers Association and was equally decorated with the California Teachers Certificate; a honour that guaranteed him the privilege to teach in any institution of learning in America.

Back home and poised to make a marked difference, Dayo Adeneye and his bosom friend, Kenny Ogungbe, better known as Baba Keke, mooted an idea to replicate Hollywood in Nigeria through one of Nigeria’s most innovative entrepreneurs and brother in-law to Kenny Ogungbe, Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi. With the birth of Ray Power 100.5FM, Baba Keke and Dee 1 got a platform from which they influenced a phase in the unfolding Nigerian entertainment industry.

In the 2015 general elections, Dayo made an unsuccessful bid for a seat to represent Odogbolu constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly. His strong showing must have caught the attention of Gov. Amosun who hired him to man the Information and Strategy portfolio.