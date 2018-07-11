By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The wife of the Bauchi State governor, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar, has said that the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 on Women Peace and Security will soon be domesticated in the state.

Hajiya Abubakar expressed optimism that the domestication of UNSCR 1325 will improve the living standard of women in the state.

The UNSCR 1325 on Women Peace and Security was adopted by UN Security in 2000 where it reaffirms the importance of the equal participation and involvement of women in all processes of peace building, peace keeping, conflict resolution and management.

Hajia Abubakar disclosed this during a one-day workshop organised by the office of the wife of the governor in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development on the implementation of UNSCR 1325 Resolutions on Women Peace and Security held at the Government House, Bauchi on Wednesday.

According to her, “Adoption of the National Action Plan (NAP) and implementation of UNSCR 1325 has become imperative for the inclusion of women in peace and security. It is evident that conflict affects women and men differently. Women and children being vulnerable, conflict affects them most

“It has always been my passion to see a document aimed at enhancing the wellbeing of women and by extension their entire family put in place so as to bring an end to the hardship women are going through.”

She said: “Nigeria came on board in August 2013 by launching the first NAP to domesticate UNSCR 1325 while the revised NAP was launched last year to take care of some observed gaps.

“My office in partnership with the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development is committed to stepping down of the resolution to state level. This workshop is aimed at bringing stakeholders to brainstorm with a view to working together through combined and synergies and expertise for the domestication of UNSCR 1325 at state level. To date, I think only six states (Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Kaduna, Kano and Yobe) have domesticated the NAP in Nigeria.”

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Child Development, Hajia Rukaya Ibrahim Kewa, assured the audience that the present administration is working round the clock to ensure security of women and girls as well as their active participation in peace building.

She thereby charged all participants to be committed during the workshop in order to come out with a work plan that will guide the domestication of the UNSCR 1325 in the state.