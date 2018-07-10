Italian giants Juventus have signed Cristiano Ronaldo, with the former Real Madrid star heading for his first spell in Italy, after nine years starring in Spain’s La Liga.

Having requested a transfer, the reigning The Best FIFA Men’s Player, fresh from reaching the Round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia with Portugal, signed a four-year deal with the Turin side, who have won the Italian Serie A title for a record seven successive seasons.

“I believe that the time has come to begin a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept my transfer request. I feel that way and I ask everyone, and especially our followers, to please understand,” Ronaldo said in an open letter.

“Real Madrid has conquered my heart, and that of my family, and that is why more than ever I want to say thank you. I’m leaving but this shirt, this crest and the Santiago Bernabeu will continue to always feel as my own wherever I am.”

Ronaldo ends a glorious trophy-laden spell in the Spanish capital, having picked up 16 titles including no less than three FIFA Club World Cups, four UEFA Champions Leagues – including the last three – and two league titles. He was also named as the world’s best men’s player on six occasions while representing Los Blancos.

Additionally, the 33-year-old racked up an incredible scoring record with Real, setting in stone a tally of 451 goals in 438 games.

“Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football,” the Spanish club said in an official statement.

“Beyond the conquered titles, the trophies achieved and the triumphs achieved in the playing fields during these nine years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and improvement. For Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of its great symbols and a unique reference for future generations.”