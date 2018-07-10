Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

It was a moment of wild jubilations and rekindled hope for thousands of the supporters of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday stormed the political rally of a governorship aspirant of the party in the state, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, to honour him.

Obasanjo who dressed in white kaftan created excitement in the mammoth crowd when he walked into the rally and waved, an indication that he wished the party and Adebutu success in their aspiration.

Obasanjo who quitted partisan politics in the build–up to the 2015 general election, did not speak during the brief moment at the rally that took place at an expanse ground within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the state capital.

Earlier, the PDP aspirant, Adebutu, admonished Nigerians at all levels of leadership to provide good governance to the people, stressing that it is the only way to secure their “exalted positions and wealth.”

He said high and mighty fences or trenches could hardly secure but would just entrap one in an environment of poor governance.

The governorship aspirant, who is representing Ikenne/Remo North/Sagamu federal constituency in the House of Representatives gave the charge at the Ake palace, Abeokuta, when he met with the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, and his chiefs prior to the rally held at OOPL.

He was at the palace to thank the paramount ruler for his prayer in 2015 when he was contesting for the current seat he occupies at the lower chamber of the National Assembly and to also seek further blessing from the royal father ahead of his 2019 governorship ambition in the state.

Adebutu said good governance would bring genuine growth and development to the people and curbs corruption.

He also noted that with proper orientation, fear of God and compassion for others, a leader would able to shun corruption.

According to him, “if one has the compassion for others at heart, it would be difficult for one to appropriate collective wealth for persona benefits”