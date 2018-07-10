Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, the parent company of Ecobank Group on Monday announced that Mr. Charles Kie has formerly indicated his intention to leave the group and consequently his role as Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria Plc.

The group said the process to select a successor will be activated immediately and the successful candidate would be announced before the end of August.

Commenting on the development, Group Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, Ade Ayeyemi said:”As Charles prepares to leave the Ecobank Group, I would like to thank him for his immense contributions to the group. He has certainly laid a strong foundation at Ecobank Nigeria and we wish him well in his future endeavour.”

Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. John Aboh congratulated Kie for the good work he and his tram have achieved and said he looked forward to the bank sustaining and improving on this.

In his comments, Kie said: “I am proud of what the team and I have achieved together and I thank them for the good work and unwavering commitment to Ecobank I also extend my sincere appreciation to the board. Despite some of the market challenges that we faced over the years, our customers have always been loyal and it is their patronage that makes the future bright.”