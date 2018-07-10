Laleye Dipo in Minna

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday arrested two men at Babana, a Nigeria border town with Benin Republic, for illegally importing 200,000 live cartridges into the country.

The arrested suspects, Martins Anokwara, a Nigerian, and Bukari Dauda from Benin Republic, allegedly conveyed the illegal cartridges into the country in a truck with registration number Lagos AKD 904 XE.

According to the Customs Area Commander in charge of Niger and Kogi States, Mr. Benjamin Binga, the truck used had a concealed compartment but the curiosity of the operatives led to the discovery of the hidden compartment.

Binga said the truck was disguised to be carrying over 100 empty jerry cans but on proper check, it was discovered that it had a false bottom which was used to hide the cartridges.

“The checking was not from a tip off, it was just out of sheer curiosity that my men decided to do a thorough check, and they discovered that unlike other bottoms of trucks, this one has nuts, and on removing the nuts, they discovered it was a false bottom which revealed the cartridges.

“The cartridges are thousands in number, as it would take us hours to count them. We are now working to establish what the cartridges are really meant for and who sent them to bring it into the country,” he stated.

Dauda from Cotonu in Benin Republic said he was employed by the driver, Anokwara, to drive the truck for him to Onitsha, claiming that he did not know that the truck contained live cartridges because “Martin only told me he wanted to take the empty jerry cans back to Nigeria.”

On his part, Anokwara confirmed that he was the owner of the cartridges but that it was not meant for robbery.

According to him, he used to supply hunters and licenced owners of double barrel guns cartridges in Anambra State.

The NSC Area Comptroller said the suspects would be charged to court soon.