Customs Intercepts Six Truck Loads of Rice, Others Worth N1.78bn

Eromosele Abiodun

TheNigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘A’ Ikejaover the weekend announced the interception of contraband worth over N1.78billion in the South-West within 45 days.

The seized items, it stated,are six truck loads of 50kg rice, 304kg of Cannabis Sativa (Indian Hemp), 7,900 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), one 40ft container load of used tyres, among others between 3rd June and 18th July 2025.

Speaking to Journalists, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, explained that a total of nine suspects were arrested in connection with these seizures.

Represented by the Assistant Comptroller General of Customs and Coordinator for Operations Whirlwind, Hussein Ejibunu, he said the seizures were intelligence-driven.

According to him, “In the past four weeks, from 3rd June to 18th July 2025, the Unit has sustained a high operational tempo across the South-Western states. Our intelligence-led operations have enabled us to proactively intercept smuggled goods, disrupt illicit supply chains, and strengthen border enforcement.

“During this period, a total of 102 enforcement interventions were recorded, leading to the interception of a wide range of prohibited and smuggled goods. Breakdown of major seizures during this period includes: 3,500 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each) – equivalent to six trailer loads; 304kg of Cannabis Sativa (Indian Hemp); 7,900 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) – in 316 jerry cans of 25 litres each; 54 bags and 20 bales of used clothing; 41 sacks and bags of used footwear; 14 units of used (“Tokunbo”) vehicles; 148 pieces of used tyres; 42 used gas cylinders; 31 units of air conditioning systems; and 95 cartons of frozen poultry products.

“Other notable seizures include one 40ft container with container number TRHU 83907321 fully loaded with used tyres; one 20ft container with number ONEU241369 containing medicaments; two 40ft containers with numbers MSKU 4796036 and MAEU 9205708; and one truck with container body conveying used fridges, foreign supermarket items, and used clothes. All the containers were wrongly declared to evade duties.”

On arrests and prosecution, he said, “A total of nine suspects were arrested in connection with these seizures. While some were granted administrative bail, others have been, or will be, handed over to relevant security agencies for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

Adeniyi explained that the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of all intercepted items stand at an impressive N1.78billion.

Adeniyi also added that the unit recovered a total of N95.6million in underpaid duties within the period under review.

He stated: “The Unit also ensures compliance with import and export regulations. We have continued to scrutinise questionable declarations, correct under-valuations, and issue Demand Notices (DNs) where appropriate.Between 3rd June and 18th July 2025, the Unit recovered a total of N95.6million in underpaid duties.

“While we maintain vigilance against smuggling and fraud, the FOU remains a strong partner in trade facilitation. We continue to support legitimate trade through intelligence-driven operations that strike a balance between security enforcement and economic growth, ensuring that lawful traders are not unduly hindered in the process.”