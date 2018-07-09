MainOne’s Data Centre subsidiary, MDXI recently received its Tier III Constructed Facility certification (TCCF) from the Uptime Institute. With this new milestone, MDXI became one of the leading Data Centre in West Africa with the top five certifications in the industry, being the Tier III Constructed Facility certification (TCCF); the PCI-DSS certification, which certifies the Data Centre to process payment card information; the SAP Infrastructure Services licence, which certifies the Data Centre as ideal for running SAP applications and infrastructure; the ISO 27001 and the 9001 certifications.

This TCCF certification was awarded by the Uptime Institute as a performance-based evaluation of a data centre’s concurrently maintainable site infrastructure.

Tier Certification of Constructed Facility is a progression from Tier Certification of Design Documents (TCDD) and goes beyond the review of paper designs to rigorous on-site testing to root out discrepancies between the actual installation and design.

The multiple certifications of MainOne’s MDXI demonstrates compliance to globally accepted standards on high availability, commitment towards the security and protection of the information assets of the company and its customers, and provides assurance of the quality of the Data Centre’s infrastructure and ability to react to disruptions due to unplanned activities.

According to a statement, the MDXI’s 600 rack facility in Lekki is the premier commercial Data Centre in West Africa and was built to meet the rapidly growing demand for Colocation, Managed Hosting and Cloud services within the region. General Manager of MDXI, Gbenga Adegbiji announced that the certification further validated the company’s investment in critical infrastructure to grow West Africa’s Digital Economy.

Also speaking on the presentation of TCCF documents, President of Uptime Institute, Lee Kirby said: “We congratulate MainOne’s Data Centre Company, MDXI on receiving their Tier III Constructed Facility Certification Documents. This is indeed a significant step for the region and we look forward to working with them as they build multiple facilities across West Africa.

“With the increased recognition of Africa as home of fast growing economies, it is important that we have the infrastructure required to establish, enhance and sustain effective business performance in today’s global digital economy.” “Outsourcing of Data Centre services to a reputable provider such as MDXI ensures businesses can adopt more cost-effective models of consuming technology to allow increased focus on business development and growth.

“As we build a data centre ecosystem spanning facilities across West Africa, we plan to launch new Tier III data centres in Sagamu, by Q4 2018, Ghana in 2019 and Cote d’Ivoire in 2020,” the Data Centre company added.