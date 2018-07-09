The Board of Directors of Linkage Assurance Plc has named Daniel Braie as the acting Managing Director/chief executive officer of the company.

Braie, took over the leadership of the company from Dr Pius Apere, whose appointment with the company ended on June 21,2018.

A statement from the company said the decision followed an emergency board meeting held on the June 21, 2018 .

“In a statement made available to regulatory authorities, the decision was taken in line with the Articles of Association of the Company and the employment contract of the Managing Director.

“Braie will be in charge of the management of the company pending the appointment and confirmation of substantive Managing Director”, the company said.