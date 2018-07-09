Ecobank has announced that it recently sponsored the launch of the French Season of African Cultures 2020 in Lagos, Nigeria. The event was attended by Emmanuel Macron, President of France, who was fulsome in his praise for Africa’s culture and its creative industries, during his visit to Nigeria.

Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Charles Kie said: “President Macron’s support is indicative of African cultures’ growing international influence. “Whether it be blockbuster films such as Black Panther, our global superstars in the music industry, our artworks in the top international auction houses, our models gracing the premier fashion catwalks, or our dance and our food, Africa’s culture is having a huge impact on the global stage. “Africa’s creative industries are a vital ingredient of our continent’s economies in our relentless pursuit of increased diversification and global competitiveness.”